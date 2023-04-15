HICKORY — Micah’s Cupboard volunteers of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hickory recently filled boxes of food for 99 families of children attending eight local schools.

The boxes were delivered to the schools so the families would have the food for the Easter holiday.

This ministry is provided by the church three times a year: at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. It also includes assistance with clothing and other special needs of the children.

According to Adeliah Arndt, a member of the Micah’s Cupboard Board of Directors, this is the 10th year for this service.

Food and monetary donations are provided throughout the year by church members and others in the community. Other board members are Susan Garren, Patty Williams, Kathy Hegert, Bob Eliasson, Chasity Richter, Kathy Starr and Lisa Atwater.