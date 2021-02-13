Ministry offers COVID-19 relief assistance

HICKORY — Are you facing the backlash of COVID-19? Are you searching for relief because of a job loss, being furloughed, loss of medical care, unable to get your prescriptions? The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) is open and available to help those who are facing crisis.

GHCCM has been in the community for more than 50 years. Now more than ever, the ministry is being called upon from those who need medical care, prescriptions, supplemental food, financial assistance and more. Whether someone is facing an immediate crisis brought on by COVID–19 or from on-going needs for assistance, GHCCM has staff and volunteers to assist.

Due to the immediate demand for crisis assistance by those impacted by COVID-19, GHCCM is expanding qualifications to meet those needs. The new COVID Relief Card provides quick access to financial assistance, food, prescriptions and medical care. The card is available on an emergency basis and will be processed by the Neighbor Engagement Team (NET — client services). Call 828-327-0979 for more information or stop by GHCCM at 31 First Ave. SE, Hickory 28602. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.