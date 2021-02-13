Ministry offers COVID-19 relief assistance

HICKORY — Are you facing the backlash of COVID-19? Are you searching for relief because of a job loss, being furloughed, loss of medical care, unable to get your prescriptions? The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) is open and available to help those who are facing crisis.
GHCCM has been in the community for more than 50 years. Now more than ever, the ministry is being called upon from those who need medical care, prescriptions, supplemental food, financial assistance and more. Whether someone is facing an immediate crisis brought on by COVID–19 or from on-going needs for assistance, GHCCM has staff and volunteers to assist.
Due to the immediate demand for crisis assistance by those impacted by COVID-19, GHCCM is expanding qualifications to meet those needs. The new COVID Relief Card provides quick access to financial assistance, food, prescriptions and medical care. The card is available on an emergency basis and will be processed by the Neighbor Engagement Team (NET — client services). Call 828-327-0979 for more information or stop by GHCCM at 31 First Ave. SE, Hickory 28602. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Applicants for the new COVID Relief Card will be asked to provide documentation stating that their position has been furloughed or eliminated. For those seeking medical care, an official letter needs to state the loss of medical coverage and document that there is no current access to Medicare or Medicaid. The COVID Relief Card will be reviewed and distributed on a case-by-case basis.
For people not enrolled for food assistance, call 828-327-0979 or stop by GHCCM during business hours. New food applications will be processed over the phone or in person by a Neighbor Engagement Team member. Food is distributed in the back of GHCCM from the rear loading dock.
For the GHCCM Medical Clinic, qualified patients must have no access to health insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. The clinic is scheduling new patients by appointment only. New patient appointments will be triaged based on the patient’s diagnosis/condition. Medical clinic questions and appointments should be referred to 828-345-0854. The hours for the GHCCM Medical Clinic are by appointment only Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The pharmacy at GHCCM continues to dispense prescriptions. During the pandemic, if individuals have a job loss and/or health insurance is terminated, they are encouraged to apply for the emergency COVID Relief Card. The handling fee for those with the COVID Relief Card is $3 per prescription. The pharmacy hotline number is 828-323-7913. Messages can be left on the hotline number 24/7 pertaining to all prescriptions needs. Pharmacy hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon for prescription pick-up only.
Another addition of support and assistance offered by GHCCM is a Veteran Medical Card. GHCCM will offer medical services to veterans who find there are gaps in the coverage as provided by the standard VA hospital and medical care system. GHCCM has a Veteran’s Memorial Fund established in memory of Gaither Tolbert. Donations made to the fund will be used specifically in support of veterans.
Additional Funding
Hickory residents who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic may apply for financial assistance through a partnership program between the City of Hickory and Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry. Since the signing of the initial agreement, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allocated additional funding to support the relief effort for the coronavirus. On Jan. 5, Hickory City Council approved amending the existing agreement with GHCCM to include $216,803 of additional CDBG-CV funds.
This amendment also expands the program to now provide assistance beyond just water/sewer utility bills. Funds may be used to make payments for rent/mortgage, power, and natural gas bills, as well as water/sewer utility bills. The relief program is open to City of Hickory residents who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and can provide documentation of financial hardship, (i.e. furlough, job loss, reduced work hours). For more information about the program and detailed eligibility requirements, call Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry at 828-327-0979.
The City of Hickory Grant is designated for city residents only. For individuals outside of Hickory City limits and within Catawba County, the Catawba County United Way recently approved funding to offer financial assistance for rent/mortgage to those who qualify. This grant funding is available and distributed through GHCCM.
GHCCM remains open to serve people in most need. The ministry continues to accept food donations. It is requested that food donations be brought to the rear loading dock Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8-11 a.m.
GHCCM is dependent on financial contributions to continue offering this wide range of support.
For a current schedule, ministries offered and to make a donation, visit www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer, send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.