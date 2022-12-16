Ministry names administrative director of health and client services

HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry has named Hickory native Molly Sain as its new administrative director of health and client services.

It is the latest move announced by the ministry, which is also closing its thrift store — 31 Thrift and More! — and reserving its food pantry for the ministry’s medical clients.

The moves will allow the ministry to place 100% focus on health care, pharmacy, dental services, crisis intervention and offering pathways out of poverty, a news release stated.

Lily Moody, the organization's executive director, has resigned, according to a spokeswoman for the ministry.

Sain began volunteering for GHCCM in 2008. Encouraged to apply by her mother, Susie Tolbert, who was a longtime GHCCM employee, Sain began working in the ministry’s health clinic as an employee in 2016. The two worked alongside one another until earlier this year, when her mother died unexpectedly.

“I am so honored to be selected for this key leadership position, carrying out the ministry’s mission to help the people of Hickory and Catawba County," Sain said in a news release. "It holds special significance for me, knowing that my mom would be especially proud of the work we are doing and the vision we have for the future."

The ministry is in the process of refocusing on its core services and will continue offering specialty medical, dental and pharmacy services, alongside some crisis services, including rent and utility assistance and showers, the organization said in its news release.

“Crisis services are still in place, with the goal of transforming lives — walking alongside people and giving needed support as they move from poverty into a more secure situation,” said Sain.

Food distribution will be offered in conjunction with other health services at GHCCM. Eastern Catawba Christian Ministry is enhancing its food pantry to ensure access for everyone in the community.

GHCCM is also strengthening its relationship with Kintegra Health, which will be offering enhanced primary care services in the space where the old food pantry and thrift store were located. Kintegra is a Federally Qualified Health Center and has been providing primary care services, regardless of a person’s ability to pay, next door to the ministry for many years.

“By focusing on core services — medical, dental and pharmacy — GHCCM is positioning itself as an organization that will be able to serve the needs of Catawba County residents for many years to come,” said GHCCM Board Chair Jennifer McCracken.

GHCCM will also continue its partnership with other organizations to ensure individuals’ other needs are met, the ministry said.

Sain said she is excited about the ministry’s future.

“This shift toward core health services is exciting and we are looking forward to making a continued impact in the health and wellbeing of individuals and the community as a whole,” said Sain. “To meet these health needs, we will need the community to work alongside us, and volunteers and donations are both a welcome way to help serve the community.”

To get involved in GHCCM’s health work or crisis assistance work, call 828-327-0979.