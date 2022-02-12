Ministry implements new behavioral health and wellness program

“We see their work as walking with the patient, providing one-on-one peer support and building healthy relationships,” Sain said. “Personal guidance is frequently what’s missing.”

Sain helps define and measure outcomes to ensure these services are making a difference. Support groups and classes for anger management, building self-esteem, and other personal and social issues will be offered. The goals and objectives for the Behavioral Health and Wellness Initiative are on its way to offering a positive impact for its neighbors. The community support is critical for GHCCM to continue to expand and grow.

“COVID has changed many peoples’ life circumstances, both financially and health-wise that we weren’t expecting,” Sain said. “Neighbors are dealing with mental health issues, job and financial issues and safety concerns they’ve never had before. GHCCM is here to help. We invite our neighbors to visit us.”

GHCCM is dependent on grants and financial contributions to continue offering the wide range of support to its most vulnerable neighbors. It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis. Once the crisis is stabilized, the GHCCM staff is committed to journey with its neighbors to determine an attainable pathway out of poverty.

For hours of operation, ministry offerings or to donate, visit GHCCM’s website at www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information, email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer, send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.