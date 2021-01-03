Ministry highlights medical clinic

HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) has been serving our uninsured neighbors (patients) through the Medical Clinic for over 24 years. In 1996, the board of directors voted to proceed with adding medical care to the ministry. Dr. John Earl, the Rev. Bert Eaton and Edna Lewis were instrumental in making the dream a reality.
The GHCCM Medical Clinic accepts patients that are below the 200% poverty level and with no insurance. GHCCM primarily serves neighbors in Catawba and Alexander counties. Some services are available to residents in the surrounding counties.
The clinic is accredited by the North Carolina Association of Free and Charitable Clinics and is awarded the NCAFC 2020 Gold Standard of Care. The Medical Clinic provides primary and specialty care in addition to having a vision and dental clinic. Patient referrals are accepted from area physicians and other agencies serving the uninsured population.
Additional support and assistance offered by GHCCM is a Veteran Medical Card. GHCCM’s Medical Clinic provides medical services to veterans who find there are gaps in the coverage as provided by the standard VA hospital and medical care system. For more information and/or to apply for the Veteran’s Medical Card, call 828-327-0979. GHCCM has a Veteran’s Memorial Fund established in memory of Gaither Tolbert. Donations made to the fund will be used specifically in support of Veterans.
To provide the care to our neighbors, it takes many to accomplish the goals of quality and well-rounded medical care. The Medical Clinic Practice Administrator is Molly Sain. The Medical Director is Dr. Dan Anderson. Supervising physicians include Dr. John Earl and Dr. Suneel Mohammed. In-house staff include Elizabeth Gentile, PA-C and Charity Dolphens, PA-C. Physicians who volunteer their time and talents include Dr. Hemen Joshi, internal medicine; Dr. James Mong, gynecology; Dr. Suneel Mohammed, gastroenterology; Dr. Venkatarama Donepudi, endocrinology, Dr. Rodman Barber, endocrinology; Ben Bullard, PA, endocrinology; Dr. Richard Salomon, dermatology, Dr. Bethany Bergamo, dermatology; Eddie Smith, physical therapy; Holly Hunnicutt, physical therapy.
In addition to our patients being seen in the community, GHCCM’s Medical Clinic partners with Lenoir-Rhyne University and their health science programs. The school’s physician assistant and nursing students come weekly to perform in-depth patient assessments and education. The students are supervised by Dr. Emmett Montgomery and Janice McKeel, RN.
Dental and eye care is a major concern for our neighbors. Volunteer dental providers include Dr. Kathleen Kenny, Dr. Ross Penland, Dr. Ryan Sigmon, Dr. Ronald Key (Dental Medical Director), Dr. Michael McAllister, Dr. Salil Bhende, and Dr. Dalton Harvey. Eye care is provided by Dr. Ann Joslyn and Dr. Richard Griffin.
An important component that insures GHCCM provides quality and full-service medical care to our most vulnerable neighbors is the support given by our local medical practice community. John Bools, MD and president of Catawba Radiology Associates, states their commitment to supporting the GHCCM Medical Clinic, “Catawba Radiology is and always has been committed to our community. We consider it a privilege and a responsibility to take care of those in need, especially the most vulnerable, in our area. GHCCM’s mission is perfectly aligned to ours at Catawba Radiology and we appreciate the opportunity to meet their imaging needs."
The practices listed accept GHCCM patients at no charge or at a greatly reduced amount: Catawba Radiology Associates, Blue Ridge Digestive Health, Brown and Neuwirth Oral Surgery, Catawba Valley Cardiology, Carolina Ear, Nose and Throat and Neck Surgery Center, Toski Chiropractic, Hilton Family Chiropractic Clinic, Hickory Chiropractic Clinic, Catawba Valley Pulmonology, CVCC Dental Hygiene Clinic, CVMC Diabetes Education, Viewmont Urology Clinic, Graystone Eye, Neurology Associates, Lake Norman Neurology of Hickory, Ortho Carolina, Carolina Foot and Ankle, Piedmont Rheumatology, Sears Optical, Treasure’s Vision, and CVMC Wound Healing and Hyperbarics Center. In-kind donations of services for 2020 has a total value of $25,364. Laboratory services reporting of results are donated by LabCorp at a total value of $167,855 for 2020.
GHCCM values the contribution of the Healthcare Advisory Team which is a group of individuals representing numerous local physician offices, government agencies, and both local hospitals. The team meets monthly to discuss the current medical concerns in the community and at GHCCM to determine collaboration to meet the needs of the uninsured in our area. They also review any new providers, peer reviews, and sign off on credentialing.
The Medical Clinic averages 350 visits per month. To sustain the level of care, volunteers are a constant need. Anyone who is interested in volunteering whether in the Medical Clinic or in other areas of the ministry, send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org
For our current schedule, ministries offered and for making a donation, visit our website at www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information, email info@ccmhickory.org.