Ministry highlights medical clinic

An important component that insures GHCCM provides quality and full-service medical care to our most vulnerable neighbors is the support given by our local medical practice community. John Bools, MD and president of Catawba Radiology Associates, states their commitment to supporting the GHCCM Medical Clinic, “Catawba Radiology is and always has been committed to our community. We consider it a privilege and a responsibility to take care of those in need, especially the most vulnerable, in our area. GHCCM’s mission is perfectly aligned to ours at Catawba Radiology and we appreciate the opportunity to meet their imaging needs."