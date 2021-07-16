Ministry highlights chefs, menu for fundraiser

Doherr, originally from New Jersey, grew up in Hickory graduating from Fred T. Foard High School. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., and the Sichuan School of Higher Learning in Chengdu, China. Doherr is a member of the Piedmont Culinary Guild and an active member of the Hickory Farmers Market Board of Directors. He is currently the executive chef and director of culinary design for Imagine One Hospitality group. He and his wife live in Hickory with their four children.

A native of New Jersey, Mansueto developed his passion for cooking as a child. After moving to North Carolina, he graduated culinary school in 2015. He worked at Catawba Country Club for five years prior to becoming the executive chef in 2018. For the past four years, he has enjoyed working and growing with CCM, the Farmer's Market and his fellow chefs on this focal point for the community.