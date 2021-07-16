Ministry highlights chefs, menu for fundraiser

HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market continue the annual Farm to Fork, Expand the Table fundraiser for 2021. The event benefits and supports the mission of both organizations.
This year, the two organizations are continuing the tradition started last year of offering chef-inspired and prepared to-go dinners. New for 2021 is the inclusion of a re-useable tote, in addition to offering a "two series" option to purchase a summer meal and a late fall meal. The date for the summer dinner is Thursday, July 29, and the deadline for ordering is Monday, July 19.
Five local chefs will showcase locally grown produce from local farmers who participate in Downtown Hickory Farmers Market The chefs include John Buff, executive chef, Charolais Steak House; Rick Doherr, executive chef, Café Rule and Wine Bar; Joey Mansueto, executive chef, Catawba Country Club; Ben Sullivan, executive sous chef, Catawba Country Club; and Daniel Wheeler, chef, The Stanley.
Buff began his culinary journey as the meat cutter at the Charolais steakhouse many years ago. He soon realized he had a passion for cooking and moved to Wilmington where he obtained his degree in hotel and restaurant management. After graduation, Buff moved to Colorado and Hawaii to explore the farm to table movement. Eventually he returned home to North Carolina, working in Highlands for several years. Life came full circle when he had the opportunity to return to the Charolais.
Doherr, originally from New Jersey, grew up in Hickory graduating from Fred T. Foard High School. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., and the Sichuan School of Higher Learning in Chengdu, China. Doherr is a member of the Piedmont Culinary Guild and an active member of the Hickory Farmers Market Board of Directors. He is currently the executive chef and director of culinary design for Imagine One Hospitality group. He and his wife live in Hickory with their four children.
A native of New Jersey, Mansueto developed his passion for cooking as a child. After moving to North Carolina, he graduated culinary school in 2015. He worked at Catawba Country Club for five years prior to becoming the executive chef in 2018. For the past four years, he has enjoyed working and growing with CCM, the Farmer's Market and his fellow chefs on this focal point for the community.
Sullivan is a summa cum laude graduate of Johnson & Wales University and brings more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry. He was the owner of the award-winning restaurant Vintage 301 in Greensboro and has been the executive chef at Lenoir-Rhyne University, also serving as executive chef at Highland Avenue. Most recently, Sullivan has accepted the position of general manager at the Stanley. Sullivan possesses a true Southern core for strengthening community ties through food, most recently founding The Underground Table charity feeding food and housing insecure families in the Catawba Valley.
Wheeler joined The Stanley as chef de cuisine in May of 2021 with a passion for local sustainable food systems, as well as an impressive resume filled with extensive experience. Prior to The Stanley, Wheeler held positions at Fine & Fettle and DotDotDot in Charlotte; Highland Avenue in Hickory; and Wisteria Southern Gastropub in Morganton. His has many years of menu development, whole animal butchery, leadership, and adaptability under his belt, but it's his love for relationships, food and the hospitality industry that inspires and sets him apart.
Corporate sponsors supporting this event include Paramount Automotive Group, premier sponsor; MDI, Alex Lee, Lowes Foods; Frye Regional Medical Center; OrthoCarolina; and Farm Bureau Insurance.
The menu for the summer meal highlights the fresh delicacies that are plentiful from local farmers. The menu is as follows: chicken nicoise salad on mixed greens with poached egg, potatoes, summer vegetables and herbed vinaigrette; sour corn salad; homemade bread and butter pickles and candied tomatoes; blackberry lemon bars; homemade artisanal bread with jams and jellies.
Tickets are currently on sale. Each meal is $80 per tote which serves two people. There is an option to purchase both meals at a "series price" of $150. To purchase, call 828-323-7902, visit the Farmers Market on market days at the Market table, or by ordering online at www.ccmhickory.org/event/farmtofork. Available is the option to purchase beer and/or wine to pair with the meal.