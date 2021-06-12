Ministry focuses on health, wellness

HICKORY — As Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry moves toward a transformational ministry, there is major emphasis being placed on health and wellness through the Dr. John and Carol de Perczel Whole Life Center (WLC), a neighbor-centered wholistic (whole person) ministry.

Linda Johnson, director of health and wellness education at the WLC, is spearheading the endeavor and coordinating efforts with the Neighbor Engagement Team (NET), Medical Clinic, Pharmacy and Nutrition Center. In addition to Johnson, Jane Duralia, RN, is assisting patients as the health navigator.

The goals of health and wellness are to provide education and care coordination, promote healthier lifestyles by using a wholistic approach, and practice self-management behaviors every day. The staff and partnering agencies at GHCCM assist in designing specific goal-oriented plans for each person. In addition, participants will be provided tools, education and support resources for successful outcomes.