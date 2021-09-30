Ministry, farmers market present fall fundraiser

As stated by Tiffany Brittain, GHCCM board president, “It is a joy to work closely with our chefs and the farmers market as the event truly showcases all the culinary talent and farming skills in our community. Their art and your support of Farm to Fork does truly expand the table as it allows us to reach the most vulnerable in our area. The summer meal was a huge success that offered us a taste of fresh, locally sourced and grown foods and there is no doubt that our chefs will out-do themselves again for the fall dinner.”