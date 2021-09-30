Ministry, farmers market present fall fundraiser

HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market (DHFM) announce the second meal in the two-meal series, Farm to Fork, Expand the Table.
The event benefits and supports the mission of both organizations: offering hope help and healing for all in most need and offering fresh, locally grown foods and produce to area residents.
As stated by Tiffany Brittain, GHCCM board president, “It is a joy to work closely with our chefs and the farmers market as the event truly showcases all the culinary talent and farming skills in our community. Their art and your support of Farm to Fork does truly expand the table as it allows us to reach the most vulnerable in our area. The summer meal was a huge success that offered us a taste of fresh, locally sourced and grown foods and there is no doubt that our chefs will out-do themselves again for the fall dinner.”
The fall dinner continues the tradition of offering a chef inspired and prepared to-go heat and serve meal. New for 2021 is the inclusion of a re-useable tote. The date is Thursday, Oct. 28, for the fall pick-up meal. The menu includes curried shepherd’s pie with grass-fed beef, sweet potatoes and eggplant; beet salad; fall greens with bacon; harvest chowder; freshly made artisanal bread; Susie’s homemade jam and hand churned butter; and apple and goat cheese scones.
Five local chefs will showcase locally grown produce from local farmers who participate in the DHFM. The chefs are donating their time and talents to create a culinary feast that highlights the variety of seasonal foods plentiful to our area. The chefs include John Buff, executive chef, Charolais Steak House; Rick Doherr, executive chef, Café Rule and Wine Bar; Joey Mansueto, executive chef, Catawba Country Club; Ben Sullivan, general manager, The Stanley; and Daniel Wheeler, chef de cuisine, The Stanley.
Corporate Sponsors supporting this event include Paramount Automotive Group, Premier Sponsor; MDI, Alex Lee, Lowes Foods; Frye Regional Medical Center; OrthoCarolina; and Farm Bureau Insurance.
Tickets are currently on sale for the Oct. 28 dinner tote. Each meal is $80 per tote which serves two people. To purchase, call 828-323-7902, visit the Farmers Market on market days (Saturdays and Wednesdays) at the market table, or by ordering online at www.ccmhickory.org/event/farmtofork. Available is the option to purchase adult beverages to pair with the meal.
Since 1969, GHCCM has served the most vulnerable neighbors who are facing crisis, living in poverty and/or experiencing homelessness in Catawba County and the surrounding area. In response to the community need, GHCCM assists over 2,000 neighbors (clients) each month. GHCCM is a unique ministry for its wholistic (whole person) approach. The ministry provides assistance to neighbors including rent and mortgage support, utilities, heat, clothing, medical care, access to pharmaceuticals, NETworX Catawba, interagency referrals, and utilizing the Whole Life Center, which journeys with neighbors to take the next step towards changing lives. GHCCM is a transformational ministry that partners with its neighbors to create a new lifestyle beyond poverty, and to help secure a positive generational change in their families.
For 19 years, the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market has served Hickory and surrounding communities in the foothills with locally grown produce, meat, fruits, and flowers as well as baked goods, cheeses, and an array of artisans. Approximately 40 growers and craftsmen come from Catawba and surrounding counties to participate in the twice weekly market. The DHFM is open year-round on Saturdays and takes place twice weekly from mid-April through October on Union Square. DHFM is a reliable destination for local healthy food in an otherwise food desert. The market accepts SNAP/EBT as well as WIC and senior benefits.
For more information about Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, visit its website at www.ccmhickory.org.
For more information about the farmers market, visit www.hickoryfarmersmarket.com.