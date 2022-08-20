Ministry, farmers market plan fundraiser

HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market announce their partnership to host the sixth annual Farm to Fork fundraiser.

“This year we are thrilled to announce that the event will return to in-person. Thus, the theme for this year is Farm to Fork, Returning to Our Roots,” said Linda Wade, GHCCM Director of Development.

The public is invited to join GHCCM and the farmers market on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5-9 p.m. at Hart Square, Sigmon Family Education Center, 5055 Hope Road, Vale.

Beth Rogers, Farm to Fork Committee member, said the evening will embrace the definition of fun — enjoyment, amusement and lighthearted pleasure — featuring local foods, games, guest musical entertainment, a bourbon giveaway, a bourbon tasting and an opportunity to take home a sunflower wreath full of scratch-off lottery tickets.

Plus, the chef, Ben Sullivan, will provide a down-home meal with a gourmet twist using local meats and produce from the farmers market.

Entertainment will include award-winning singer/songwriter Sarah Siskind and local musician and songwriter Liam Bailey with Two Bird Stone.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person. Each ticket includes Chef Ben’s locally sourced meal, one complimentary signature beverage plus an additional beverage ticket, live music, games and raffles. There is plentiful parking at Hart Square, or round-trip bus transportation at $10 per person is available, and advance registration is necessary. Adult beverages are available at $5 per drink.

Major sponsors are Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint Hospital; Lowes Foods, Alex Lee, MDI; Paramount Automotive; and OrthoCarolina. Additional sponsorships include games sponsor, First Citizens Bank; entertainment sponsors, Pepsi of Hickory, McKinney—Graham Dental Arts; beverage sponsor, R H Barringer Distributing Company; and transportation sponsor, Glaze Design, Build and Remodel.

To purchase tickets online, go to www.ccmhickory.org, by phone, 828-323-7902. Deadline for ticket purchases is Sept. 5.

The event benefits and supports the mission of Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market.

For over 53 years, GHCCM has served people who are facing crisis, living in poverty and/or experiencing homelessness in Catawba County. The services provide assistance to local neighbors (clients) including rent and mortgage support, utilities, heat, clothing, medical care, access to pharmaceuticals, interagency referrals, and utilizing the organization’s Whole Life Center.

For 20 years, the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market has served Hickory and surrounding communities in the foothills with locally grown produce, meat, fruits, and flowers as well as baked goods, cheeses, and an array of artisans.

The farmers market is open year-round on Saturdays and takes place twice weekly from mid-April through October on Union Square. It is a reliable destination for local healthy food in an otherwise food desert.

GHCCM is dependent on financial contributions to continue offering a wide range of support to its neighbors. It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis. For the current schedule, ministry offerings and to donate, visit www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer, send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.