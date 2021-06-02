Ministry, Downtown Farmers Market plan fundraiser

HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market announce the fifth annual Farm to Fork, Expand the Table fundraiser for 2021. The event benefits and supports the mission of both organizations.

This year, the two organizations are continuing the tradition started last year of offering chef-inspired and prepared to-go meals. New for 2021 is the inclusion of a re-useable tote, in addition to offering a "two series" option to purchase a summer meal and a late fall meal. The date for the summer meal is Thursday, July 29, and Thursday, Oct. 28, for the fall.

Five local chefs will showcase locally grown produce from local farmers who participate in the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market. The chefs are donating their time and talents to create a culinary feast that highlights the variety of seasonal foods plentiful to this area. The chefs include John Buff, Executive Chef, Charolais Steak House; Rich Doherr, Executive Chef Café Rule and Wine Bar; Joey Mansueto, Executive Chef, Catawba Country Club; Ben Sullivan, Executive Sous Chef, Catawba Country Club; and Daniel Wheeler, Chef, The Stanley.

Corporate sponsors supporting this event include Paramount Automotive Group, Premier Sponsor; MDI, Alex Lee, Lowes Foods; Frye Regional Medical Center; OrthoCarolina; and Farm Bureau Insurance.