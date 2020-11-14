Ministry announces virtual Harvest of Hope Walk

HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) announces its annual Harvest of Hope Walk to provide awareness of the local homeless population as well as offer a means to support the ministry’s Nutrition Center. The walk is a tradition in November to support the National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. This year because of the COVID-19 health restrictions, the walk will be conducted virtually.
The Harvest of Hope Walk fosters community participation in a healthy 2-mile walk while collecting pop-top cans for GHCCM’s Food Pantry/Nutrition Center. Registration for the walk is available on the GHCCM website: www.ccmhickory.org/events.
Registration is $20 for individuals and $50 for groups of four. Each group of four will receive free commemorative T-shirts, and individual registrations receive one free T-shirt. Additional T-shirts are available at $10 per shirt. Registration is available throughout the month of November.
Pop-top canned foods enable homeless people to have nutritious snacks without the need of preparation or a can opener. Although GHCCM has a continuous need for food donations, during the National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week (Nov. 15-22), the ministry is focusing on the specific needs of its homeless neighbors. GHCCM is accepting the pop-top canned foods (and other food contributions) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Fridays. Food donations are accepted at the back of the ministry at the loading dock. The address of GHCCM is 31 First Ave. SE, Hickory.
GHCCM is partnering with Housing Visions Continuum of Care, which is hosting a Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Series of several virtual events throughout the rest of the week. To register search Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Series on Facebook. The subjects presented include Affordable Housing (Monday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.), Landscape of Employment (Wednesday, Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m.), and Faces of Homelessness (Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m.).
To support GHCCM send contributions to 31 First Ave. SE, Hickory NC, 28602 or donate securely online from the Greater Hickory CCM website ccmhickory.org/donate . For more information visit info@ccmHickory.org or visit www.ccmHickory.org. Volunteers are a vital part of the ministry. To volunteer send an email to outreach@ccmHickory.org
