Ministry announces virtual Harvest of Hope Walk

HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) announces its annual Harvest of Hope Walk to provide awareness of the local homeless population as well as offer a means to support the ministry’s Nutrition Center. The walk is a tradition in November to support the National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. This year because of the COVID-19 health restrictions, the walk will be conducted virtually.

The Harvest of Hope Walk fosters community participation in a healthy 2-mile walk while collecting pop-top cans for GHCCM’s Food Pantry/Nutrition Center. Registration for the walk is available on the GHCCM website: www.ccmhickory.org/events.

Registration is $20 for individuals and $50 for groups of four. Each group of four will receive free commemorative T-shirts, and individual registrations receive one free T-shirt. Additional T-shirts are available at $10 per shirt. Registration is available throughout the month of November.