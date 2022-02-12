Ministry announces executive director

Moody said she will continue to support the growth of GHCCM by establishing and implementing innovative ministry offerings that align with its mission, values and vision.

“We are blessed to do the work that really matters; the work that allows us to walk with our neighbors one step at a time,” Moody said.

A favorite quote that Moody lives by is as follows, “One of the greatest things you can do to help others is not just to share and give what you have, but to help them discover what they have within themselves to help themselves” — Rita Zahara.

Jennifer McCracken, GHCCM board president and director of Catawba County Public Health, said Moody has demonstrated leadership, dedication and insight that has benefitted neighbors and staff alike.

“Lily’s passion and skill will take the work of GHCCM to the next level,” McCracken said.