Ministry announces executive director

HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry board of directors announces the new executive director of GHCCM, Lily Moody.
She has been with the ministry for more than two years and held positions as the director of the Whole Life Center, assistant executive director and for the past eight months as the interim executive director.
Moody said she is honored to be selected as the executive director, and refers to her new position as an opportunity to follow the mission of GHCCM in response to God’s call.
GHCCM is a faith-based organization built on the foundations of Christian principles and values. The values of compassion, transformation, integrity and stewardship are deeply woven into the ministry’s daily interactions with its neighbors.
“With this depth of commitment from our dedicated staff and volunteers, we will continue to strive to provide hope, help and healing for all in most need,” Moody said. “I will continue to build alliances and cohesive partnerships in our community to address systemic poverty and to create a pathway for a brighter future.”
She said that by working together, “we will gain momentum to empower our neighbors to move from crisis intervention to greater stability.”
Moody said she will continue to support the growth of GHCCM by establishing and implementing innovative ministry offerings that align with its mission, values and vision.
“We are blessed to do the work that really matters; the work that allows us to walk with our neighbors one step at a time,” Moody said.
A favorite quote that Moody lives by is as follows, “One of the greatest things you can do to help others is not just to share and give what you have, but to help them discover what they have within themselves to help themselves” — Rita Zahara.
Jennifer McCracken, GHCCM board president and director of Catawba County Public Health, said Moody has demonstrated leadership, dedication and insight that has benefitted neighbors and staff alike.
“Lily’s passion and skill will take the work of GHCCM to the next level,” McCracken said.
Moody has an extensive background in community advocacy, management and human services. In addition to her leadership positions at GHCCM, she is a graduate from Leadership Catawba sponsored by Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, has served as ambassador for Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, currently serves on the advisory board for Leadership Catawba, completed the nonprofit management program at Duke University and is currently enrolled in financial nonprofit management at Cornell University.
Her previous experience includes 13 years in nonprofit management.
Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry brings together resources to provide health care for the uninsured, food and nutrition, financial and housing assistance, supportive services and much more to those in crisis.
For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer, send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.