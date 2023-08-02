NEWTON — Effective immediately, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc. (ECCCM) is expanding its financial crisis assistance program to include individuals living throughout all of Catawba County. The newly expanded service is now available to those living in the Hickory ZIP codes of 28601 and 28602. The transferring of services is a cooperative effort between ECCCM and Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM).

“This simplifies the process and access to resources for clients needing financial assistance,” said Kristal Manning, executive director of ECCCM. “Currently, they come to ECCCM for the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) and Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) funding as well as food assistance. This will eliminate their need to travel to two locations for comprehensive services.”

As a component of the cooperative, when someone arrives at GHCCM, they will assist clients with ECCCM’s online application process and scan the required documents into the community database for the client. GHCCM will pick up food boxes once a month from ECCCM for clients unable to get to ECCCM and take them back to their location for pick-up by clients.

ECCCM’s financial crisis assistance program provides support for utility bills and rent/mortgage payments. It is funded by both government contracts and private donations from the community.

Applications can be completed online at www.ecccm.org or in person at 245 E. N St., Newton. To complete an application, applicants must upload or bring the following documents (if applicable):

Photo ID and Social Security number for each family member and/or green card

Proof of all household income for the last 60 days

Copy of all household expenses for the last 60 days

Last 60 days of transactions on all bank accounts or pay cards (i.e., CashApp, Venmo, Chime, etc.)

Current credit card statement(s)

Current lease or mortgage statement

A note from the landlord stating how much is due on a rent payment

“GHCCM is thrilled about this partnership with ECCCM,” said Molly Sain, administrative director of health and client services for GHCCM. “By partnering with ECCCM, it will allow those needing assistance in Catawba County access to more resources and allow our organizations to serve the community together.”

“As we continue our work of providing crisis assistance at ECCCM, we are preparing for an increase in need. Our case workers are ready to walk alongside those in Catawba County who find themselves in crisis, and who choose to trust us with their story,” said Tammy Dotson, assistant director at ECCCM. “This now includes financial crisis assistance for utility bills and rent or mortgage payments to everyone in Catawba County. It also includes food assistance and clothing vouchers.”

ECCCM is a crisis assistance ministry supported by the community to serve those in crisis situations.

Emergency help is provided for mortgage and rent payments, utility bills, life-necessary pharmaceuticals, clothing, and food assistance. In 2022, ECCCM dispersed over $1.4 million in crisis assistance funds to area residents and provided over 1.7 million pounds of food to families experiencing food insecurity.

More information can be found at www.ecccm.org.