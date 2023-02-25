HICKORY — On Feb. 19, the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance held a Black history program at Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory.

The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance is made up of primarily African American churches in the Hickory area that come together for worship, to advocate for justice, and provide opportunities for fellowship. The service was well-attended and included the Hickory Area Community Choir led by Minister of Music Tiffany Gray-Napier.

The speaker for the day was the Rev. Reggie Longcrier, founding pastor of Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ in Hickory.

Longcrier brought a powerful message, weaving stories from the history of African American people and relating those experiences to current events in our country. The Rev. Edward Davis, conference minister for the Southern Conference United Church of Christ, came to support Longcrier, and was recognized for his leadership in the Southern Conference.

The United Church of Christ Southern Conference includes 200 churches in North Carolina, parts of Virginia, and Tennessee.

Davis was impressed with the strength of the ecumenical work among the member churches of the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, saying, “It is a wonderful thing to see the body of Christ coming together and celebrating our history in the African American community in music and in word.”