Millions of dollars of opportunities: Local governments share how they've spent, plan to spend COVID-19 funding

Maiden’s public Wi-Fi system is approaching a decade of operation, meaning it is time to have discussions over how to upgrade the system, Maiden Town Manager Todd Herms said.
Herms said the conversation became much easier thanks to funding the city received from federal legislation intended to help local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town, which has an annual budget of around $20 million, is set to receive a little more than $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last year.
Maiden received the initial disbursement last year and is set to receive the other half later this year.
Herms stressed that the staff has not received formal approval for a use of funds from the council, but the city’s management has come up with some proposals for the money.
He said the city would like to see part of the money go to upgrade and expand the Wi-Fi system, as well as additional seating at recreation fields to aid with social distancing and funding for sewer system improvements and expansions.
Herms said the ability to do some of these projects sooner and relieve the burden on the town’s taxpayers are benefits of the funding. “Yes, we probably would have put additional seating at the recs, but instead of doing it 10 years from now, we can do it now,” he said. “We would have upgraded our Wi-Fi eventually, but that would have cost the taxpayers, cost out of our budget and it would have been years down the road. It wouldn’t have been in a timely fashion like it is now.”
Maiden is not the only local government that will have decisions to make this year regarding how to spend the windfall of COVID-19 relief dollars.
Nearly every local government in the county has received some money from the American Rescue Plan, with amounts ranging from $198,000 in the town of Catawba to $31 million allotted to Catawba County.
Deciding what to do is no simple task, Catawba County Deputy Manager Mary Furtado said.
The American Rescue Plan money is likely the largest grant the county has received. The county is focused on making sure the way the money is used is responsible, Furtado said. “There is a lot of allowance to create new programs, but the question is how are we going to sustain that? We focus a lot on trying to be financially sustainable,” she said.
As with Maiden, Catawba County and the other municipalities received the first installment of the funding last year and will receive the other half later this year.
The U.S. Treasury Department released its final rules for the use of the money in January and some local governments have shared how they intend to make use of the funding.
Broadband, water and sewer infrastructure
Speaking in January, Hickory Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller said American Rescue Plan money was needed for water and sewer, among other projects.
“We need it for broadband infrastructure,” Miller said. “We are using some of that (American Rescue Plan) money to reward employees that came to work during COVID.”
The city used $1.3 million of the American Rescue Plan money to provide premium pay for each month that employees worked during the pandemic, with full-time workers getting $100 for each month and part-time employees getting $50 per month.
An employee who worked throughout the pandemic would receive $2,200. The payments were made in a lump sum to employees in January.
Hickory is also looking to replace lost revenue with the American Rescue Plan funding, Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said. She said the city is opting to use a provision of the bill in which the city can claim a standard loss of $10 million.
She said the city is considering broadband improvements along the Hickory Trail, the system of enhanced sidewalks the city is building that includes the City Walk. The city is in the process of getting a cost estimate for the work.
When it comes to water and sewer, Killian said: “There are no specific water/sewer projects planned at this time, but we may include some projects to be funded with (American Rescue Plan) funds in the future.”
City Manager Warren Wood identified several pressing water and sewer concerns last year.
His list included damage caused by flooding and rapid erosion to water lines on the Henry Fork River and the Snow Creek and Falling Creek Pump Stations. The estimates included in the budget indicate the cost for these repairs and replacements could run as high as $28 million or more.
At the same time, the city is poised to begin one of its most costly building projects to date: construction of a new sludge composting plant to replace the outdated one now in use.
The Hickory City Council rejected a $34.8 million bid for the project in December and is seeking new bids with the hopes of keeping the project within a $30 million budget.
Whether the federal COVID-19 funding will go toward any of these projects is a question that will be answered later this year.
Catawba County already made some decisions on its American Rescue Plan spending, largely relying on long-range plans Catawba County leaders already had in place, Furtado said. That planning made using the massive grant easier.
“We’ve got a playbook so we're really just going back to the playbook,” Furtado said.
Catawba County put some of the $31 million in American Rescue Plan funding toward water and sewer projects. The county has received about half of the money and put about $11.6 million of that toward water and sewer projects.
The county was one of the first local governments to make decisions on the American Rescue Plan money. In June 2021, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved the use of about $5.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds for two water and sewer projects in the southeastern area of the county.
In November, the county allotted another $6.4 million in American Rescue Plan monies for new sewer lines and improvements in wastewater in the Sherrills Ford area.
Like Hickory, the city of Newton elected to offer a pay bump to workers, putting about $400,000 of its $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds toward premium pay for employees who worked through the pandemic.
For every month worked from March 2020 to December 2021, full-time employees will get $100 and part-time employees will get $50, according to the policy passed by the Newton City Council in January.
Though the city of Newton hasn’t made firm plans for its American Rescue Plan funds other than premium pay, the city council also identified water and sewer infrastructure as a priority, Councilman John Stiver said.
The city has more streetscape projects planned downtown, which include improving water and sewer lines. The American Rescue Plan money could help with those projects, Stiver said.
“Our council has decided to take our time and explore our options,” he said. “We’re not interested in rushing.”
What about the other funding?
Before the American Rescue Plan, there was the CARES Act, the law signed by President Donald Trump in 2020 as an immediate response at the start of the pandemic.
Local governments in Catawba County began to receive these funds in 2020 and used them for largely the same purpose: paying first responders and law enforcement working through the pandemic.
Catawba County, Newton, Hickory and other local governments devoted their CARES funding to first responders and public safety expenses, largely payroll.
Some governments used a portion of the CARES money to develop partnerships with local nonprofits to provide rent, mortgage and utility assistance for residents.
The city of Hickory spent nearly $469,000 as part of its assistance program with Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry. Lily Moody, the ministry’s executive director, said the final program funds were expended last November.
The program ended up helping 995 individuals in 442 households.
Others, including Catawba County, Newton and Maiden, set up similar partnerships with Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry.
ECCCM received CARES Act money from the Catawba County Department of Social Services, Executive Director Kristal Manning said. The money, about $250,000 in total, helped people who were affected by COVID-19 with rent and utilities payments, she said. As of February, $91,000 of that money remains.
The money was especially helpful to pay off large rent and utility payments that piled up during eviction moratoriums, Manning said. “The bills are just a lot higher than what we’re used to seeing,” she said. “With this money, we can pay to help a person even if it’s several months’ rent. We can help them with that.”
About 75% of the money went toward housing assistance, she said.
The ministry also got $125,000 from the city of Newton, which is being used to install new freezers and coolers with doors large enough for a pallet jack to fit through, Manning said.
Herms described Maiden’s $100,000 partnership with the ministry as a “huge deal,” an initiative with a large impact the city would not have been able to do on its own.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.