Millions of dollars of opportunities: Local governments share how they've spent, plan to spend COVID-19 funding

Maiden’s public Wi-Fi system is approaching a decade of operation, meaning it is time to have discussions over how to upgrade the system, Maiden Town Manager Todd Herms said.

Herms said the conversation became much easier thanks to funding the city received from federal legislation intended to help local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town, which has an annual budget of around $20 million, is set to receive a little more than $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last year.

Maiden received the initial disbursement last year and is set to receive the other half later this year.

Herms stressed that the staff has not received formal approval for a use of funds from the council, but the city’s management has come up with some proposals for the money.

He said the city would like to see part of the money go to upgrade and expand the Wi-Fi system, as well as additional seating at recreation fields to aid with social distancing and funding for sewer system improvements and expansions.