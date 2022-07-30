Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in Mooresville

One of the two $1 million Match 5 tickets sold in North Carolina was purchased in Mooresville, according to a release on Saturday from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket was sold at the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway. The other $1 million Match 5 ticket was bought in Charlotte, according to the release.

Prize winners will have to claim the money within 180 days.

The Match 5 tickets sold in North Carolina were two of 26 nationwide that had a prize of $1 million or more. The big prize — the $1.28 billion jackpot — was claimed in Illinois, according to the Mega Millions website.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday, with the top prize being a $20 million annuity or $11.6 million cash option, according to the Mega Millions website.