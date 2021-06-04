Military business center office plans grand opening

HICKORY — The grand opening for the regional office for the N.C. Military Business Center at Catawba Valley Community College has been set for 2 p.m. June 23.

The event will take place at CVCC’s Workforce Solutions Complex Auditorium in the Lowes Foods/Alex Lee/MDI Corporate Conference Center. Remarks will take place starting at 2:30 p.m., with several special guests scheduled to attend.

An RSVP is requested at conta.cc/3oQWEAt.

The NCMBC regional office at CVCC provides federal business development and one-on-one services to North Carolina businesses in Catawba, Alexander, Ashe, Alleghany, Burke, Caldwell, Watauga and Wilkes counties.

Hickory native Mark Mills was selected in May to lead the regional office as the business development manager and business development professional. In this capacity, Mills helps existing businesses to identify, bid on and compete for federal contracts.

The CVCC office of the NCMBC results from expanded funding for the NCMBC provided by the General Assembly and state leadership to grow the defense economy in North Carolina.

For information on Mills, visit ncmbc.us/mark-mills or email him at millsm@ncmbc.us.