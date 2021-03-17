 Skip to main content
Military aircraft displayed at Hickory Aviation Museum
Military aircraft displayed at Hickory Aviation Museum

HICKORY — The Hickory Aviation Museum announced that its Blue Angel F/A 18A Legacy Hornet is now on display. This, along with the museum's recently refurbished F-4B Phantom and the F-105 Thunderchief along with its many other military aircraft make a visit to the museum more enjoyable. The museum is located at the Hickory Regional Airport just past the Hickory Crawdads stadium.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the interior is open with restricted numbers allowed inside and masks are mandatory for all visitors. Museum staff will also be wearing masks. The museum still has limited hours. The museum and flight line will be open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. There is no admission charge.

