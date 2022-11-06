Mike Turney receives Jack G. McCaskill Service Award

HICKORY — On Nov. 3, the Rotary Club of Catawba Valley presented Mike Turney with the Jack G. McCaskill Service Award. The award is presented each year to a person who exhibits the selfless service to the community represented by the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

Turney retired from the N.C. Highway Patrol in 2014 after 30-plus years. He and his wife, Cherie, planned to become regular volunteers at The Corner Table in Newton, but Cherie’s failing health and ultimate death prevented them from sharing that experience.

Turney has chosen to continue to pour his time into that service regardless, more than six hours per day five days a week, wherever needed.

He does pickup, assists with meal preparation and acts as cook team leader. He also serves on the board of directors as well as on the fundraising committee, and is chairing the board this year.

Turney engages personally with the guests of The Corner Table, greeting and welcoming them, and making sure their needs are met, even to the extent that he has given out items from his wife’s closet and even his own wardrobe to meet a guest’s needs.

In nominating Turney for the award, Liz Van Horn commented, “He is a true leader that desires to better the lives of the less fortunate in our area. We need more good souls like Mike Turney who find something good in everyone, regardless of their background or current life status.”

This award was created by The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley. McCaskill retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel, having served in a multitude of roles from line command to intelligence, and moved to Catawba County where he was active in Rotary and the community, helping to organize events as well as serving as a valuable mentor to individuals in and out of Rotary. His death was a blow to many, and this award was created to honor his memory as well as recognize the service of others.