Middle school students visit virtually with author
Middle school students visit virtually with author

Author

Concordia Christian Day School students visit virtually with author Marsha Skrypuch.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

CONOVER — Concordia Christian Day School's middle school students recently visited virtually with author Marsha Skrypuch. Along with highly acclaimed historical fiction, nonfiction and picture books, she has written several novels about the Nazi experience through the eyes of Ukrainian teens.

The students gathered together to learn about Skrypuch’s fascinating childhood, her motive to become an author despite her personal hardships with dyslexia, and her experiences in the publishing world.

She gave student authors advice about developing their books. She revealed many of the ins and outs of the publishing industry, her own failures, and the need to persevere to become a successfully published, award-winning author. In return, students were able to ask her questions relating to their own experiences.

Students and staff alike enjoyed hearing about her fascinating life experiences and appreciated her ability to relate to all ages. Several students requested that she return to talk with them soon and said they are motivated to continue their literary efforts.

