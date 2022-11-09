Microsoft to build 4 data centers in Catawba County at a cost of $1 billion

Microsoft plans to invest $1 billion in the creation of four new data centers in Hickory, Conover and Maiden over the next 10 years.

The company made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at a meeting with representatives of the three municipalities and Catawba County. The company will also create at least 50 new jobs as part of the project.

Development will occur at four sites in the county: two sites in Hickory totaling 176 acres, a 219-acre site in Conover and 292 acres in Maiden.

Microsoft Principal Program Manager Paul Englis said the company will likely begin the permitting process within the next year and look to begin construction in two to three years.

He said the employees at the company will be a combination of people brought in from other Microsoft locations as well as people from the area.

“Our goal is always to hire local employees as much as possible,” Englis said. “We’ll also look to sponsor some workforce training, some IT training programs with a local partner to help us build the skills that we need to be able to hire locally.”

Englis credited the efforts of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation as key in bringing the company to the county.

“The Economic Development Corporation was really supportive and helpful in helping us not only locate sites but talk about some incentive agreements that could help make the project possible,” Englis said. “The Economic Development Corporation really was the glue that pulled it all together and so that’s really what made Catawba County such a desirable place to be.”

Prior to the company’s announcement, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners and the councils of Hickory, Conover and Maiden met to approve incentive agreements with the company.

The local governments all entered into similar incentive agreements in which the local governments agreed to incentive payments based on 50% of real property improvements and 85% of personal property improvements over 10 years, with an option to extend the deal up to another 10 years.

Microsoft would have to meet certain requirements prior to receiving incentives.

To get the incentives, the company would need to invest $1 billion total at the four sites. That amount includes $365 million in Hickory, $332 million in Conover and $332 million in Maiden.

In addition, the Catawba County Property Development Corporation, an organization associated with the Economic Development Corporation, agreed to sell 56 acres of the Conover land to the company at $55,000 an acre for a total of nearly $3.1 million.