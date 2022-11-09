 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Microsoft to build 3 data centers in Catawba County at a cost of $1 billion

The company that Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded is set to spend $1 billion in Catawba County during the next 10 years.

Microsoft announced plans on Wednesday to build data centers in Hickory, Conover and Maiden.

The company will reportedly invest $1 billion in the project and employ at least 50 people.

This story will be updated.

