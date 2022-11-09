Microsoft to build 3 data centers in Catawba County at a cost of $1 billion

The company that Bill Gates and Paul Allen founded is set to spend $1 billion in Catawba County during the next 10 years.
Microsoft announced plans on Wednesday to build data centers in Hickory, Conover and Maiden.
The company will reportedly invest $1 billion in the project and employ at least 50 people.
This story will be updated.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today