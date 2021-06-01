Mexican restaurant is 10-year dream come true for owner

Isela Cervantes got the opportunity to open her own restaurant in Conover this spring — but she sees it more as a blessing.
The Hickory resident, originally from Mexico, had wanted to open her own restaurant for more than a decade. She prayed for it for years, she said. The timing was never quite right, her daughter Alondra Cervantes said.
“She always wanted to open her own restaurant but things got in the way — money, location, time — but it was something she wanted,” Alondra said.
This spring, a location opened up on First Street West in Conover in a clump of other businesses. The location was perfect, and so was the timing.
In April, the Cervantes opened Amazing Grace Mexican Restaurant. It was a milestone not just for Isela but the entire family, Alondra said.
“It was a blessing for everyone,” Alondra said.
The restaurant serves authentic Mexican and Central American food. What is served is not the food you find everywhere else, Alondra said.
“It’s not like other restaurants; it’s homemade,” Alondra said. “It’s like what we eat at home.”
Isela works to try to learn recipes from countries outside her heritage, Alondra said. She’s serves dishes from other Central and South American countries, such as El Salvadoran pupusas and Honduran baleadas.
Enchiladas, tacos, pambazo sandwiches and Mexican street corn also are on the menu. The specials change daily and can be found on the Amazing Grace Mexican Restaurant Facebook page.
Isela worried at first that people might not welcome her restaurant in the community, but she has been greeted with plenty of customers, Alondra said. The restaurant gets so busy that the five Cervantes family members struggle to operate it by themselves. With business going well, they’re looking to hire more staffers so they can open on Sundays as well.
Eventually, the restaurant also will serve breakfast, Alondra said.