Mexican restaurant is 10-year dream come true for owner

Isela Cervantes got the opportunity to open her own restaurant in Conover this spring — but she sees it more as a blessing.

The Hickory resident, originally from Mexico, had wanted to open her own restaurant for more than a decade. She prayed for it for years, she said. The timing was never quite right, her daughter Alondra Cervantes said.

“She always wanted to open her own restaurant but things got in the way — money, location, time — but it was something she wanted,” Alondra said.

This spring, a location opened up on First Street West in Conover in a clump of other businesses. The location was perfect, and so was the timing.

In April, the Cervantes opened Amazing Grace Mexican Restaurant. It was a milestone not just for Isela but the entire family, Alondra said.

“It was a blessing for everyone,” Alondra said.

The restaurant serves authentic Mexican and Central American food. What is served is not the food you find everywhere else, Alondra said.

“It’s not like other restaurants; it’s homemade,” Alondra said. “It’s like what we eat at home.”