Mexican charter flights have been flying into Hickory airport. Here's what they're carrying.

Whisnant said he has heard the rumors but as far as he knew no one has actually filed a report related to claims of trafficking or other illicit transport of people at the airport.

Nor has the city received any tips from federal authorities that such activity is taking place, he said.

“In fact, we have a police officer who is federally sworn through Homeland Security who is tied into all of the information that would come directly through those channels,” Whisnant said. “If this were going on, we would get information through those channels and there is zero information of that.”

The Hickory Airport has seen an uptick in activity this year, and planning for longer-term growth at the airport is a priority for city leaders.

Earlier this month, the Hickory City Council awarded a $1.5 million contract to Wilkie Construction for a new 12,000-square-foot hangar.

Sports travelers, particularly Appalachian State University teams and teams coming to the area to play App State, have also been increasingly using the Hickory airport.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

