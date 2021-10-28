Mexican charter flights have been flying into Hickory airport. Here's what they're carrying.

Recently, the arrival and departure of flights emblazoned with Mexican symbols on the plane have caught the attention of people in Hickory.
The flights have inspired rumors of people being illicitly transported from Mexico or from the area near the United States-Mexico border to Hickory.
In reality, these flights are carrying not people but parts — specifically, auto parts for use in the Continental Automotive Systems plant in Morganton.
“Due to the ongoing chip shortage crisis, Continental, like many other global manufacturing suppliers, is contracting premium air freight services to expedite electronic components from our manufacturing location in Cuautla, Mexico to our manufacturing facility in Morganton, N.C. for assembly,” according to a statement from the company.
Many of these flights stop in Laredo, Texas, before traveling on to Hickory, according to the statement.
Hickory Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller and Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant have also said that there is no truth to the claims of people being illegally transported through the airport.
Miller noted that any flight originating outside of the United States would first have to stop at another airport before flying to Hickory since the Hickory Regional Airport is not served by U.S. Customs.
Whisnant said he has heard the rumors but as far as he knew no one has actually filed a report related to claims of trafficking or other illicit transport of people at the airport.
Nor has the city received any tips from federal authorities that such activity is taking place, he said.
“In fact, we have a police officer who is federally sworn through Homeland Security who is tied into all of the information that would come directly through those channels,” Whisnant said. “If this were going on, we would get information through those channels and there is zero information of that.”
The Hickory Airport has seen an uptick in activity this year, and planning for longer-term growth at the airport is a priority for city leaders.
Earlier this month, the Hickory City Council awarded a $1.5 million contract to Wilkie Construction for a new 12,000-square-foot hangar.
Sports travelers, particularly Appalachian State University teams and teams coming to the area to play App State, have also been increasingly using the Hickory airport.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.