Meterologist: Worst of storm to move into foothills after 5 p.m. today

People in the Hickory-area who have errands to run today should get things wrapped up before 4 p.m. because the most intense portions of Hurricane Ian are expected to move in this evening.

That’s the advice from Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell, who projected the area will experience the heaviest rains and gustiest winds of the storm between 5 p.m. and midnight today.

What is a tropical storm warning? A tropical storm warning pertains to a warm-core tropical cyclone in which the maximum sustained surface winds range from 39 to 73 mph (34 to 63 knots) inclusive.

Light-to-moderate rain had already begun to fall in the area Friday morning. Catawba County remains under a tropical storm warning.

Powell downgraded the overall rain forecast and is now projecting between 2-4 inches for much of the area, though he noted some areas could be vulnerable to flash flooding.

He said the area could experience wind gusts of 40-50 mph this afternoon into the evening.

The forecast has changed because of Ian’s anticipated landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this afternoon, farther north than previously expected.

“Once Ian reemerged back in the Atlantic, it continued to get stronger and stronger, and it actually moved a little bit further out into the Atlantic than we were anticipating,” Powell said. “So with that makes a more northern landfall and that just tugs all of the moisture and the heavier rain and the gustier winds off to the east.”