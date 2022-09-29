Meterologist: Friday is new day of concern when it comes to impact of Hurricane Ian

As Tropical Storm Ian continues moving toward North Carolina, a local meteorologist is now saying Friday night will bring the heaviest rains to the region.

Earlier this week, Scotty Powell of Carolina Weather Group said Saturday was likely to be the worst day in terms of storm impact for the Hickory area. The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for Catawba County.

Now that the storm has made landfall and is working its way up the East Coast, Powell said the picture has changed. “Everything has kind of sped up a little bit,” Powell said. “So from the risk that was Saturday has kind of transitioned more to Friday night, where we’re going to see periods of the heavier rain.”

The speed of the storm has also prompted Powell to downgrade his rain forecast. While he said there will still be a flooding risk, he says the storm is likely to bring 3-5 inches of rain, down from the 4-7 inches he predicted Wednesday.

He said the rain will start off light on Friday with the strongest rains coming Friday evening. Sustained winds are projected to be around 20 mph during that time with gusts of up to 40 mph.

The worst of the storm is expected to pass by Saturday afternoon or evening.

It’s also looking to be a cool weekend, with high temperatures projected to be in the high 50s and low 60s.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon. The state’s price-gouging law is in effect and roughly 80 members of the North Carolina National Guard have been mobilized to assist as needed.

Duke Energy media representative Jennifer Sharpe said the state is maintaining its current crew levels in the Carolinas and has not sent any workers from North or South Carolina to assist with areas that have already been hit by the storm. “Our personnel in the Carolinas are positioned and ready to shift locations and deploy operations as needed depending on Ian’s path,” Sharpe said.

She also said the company has been managing lake levels by moving water through its system of dammed lakes which includes Lake Hickory.

The process of lowering the water throughout the 225-mile-long system of 11 lakes that covers parts of North and South Carolina began Monday, Sharpe said. The average lake level on Lake Hickory has dropped more than a foot in the past week, from 97.3 feet on Sept. 23 to 96.2 feet today, according to data posted to the company website.