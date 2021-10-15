Meterologist: Foothills to see blast of fall before temps rise again

Hickory-area residents will get a brief taste of fall this weekend and into early next week but they should not get used to it yet, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said.

He said a cold front is expected to come into the area Saturday afternoon, causing nighttime temperatures to dip into the 40s and bringing down the daytime heat as well.

On Sunday, temperatures during the day may not rise out of the 60s, Powell said.

The moderate weather will likely linger into Monday and Tuesday before things get warmer, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s expected as the week goes on.

At this point, Powell said he does not see the area having sustained cool weather for several weeks.

“I think as we go through October … it’s definitely looking to be warmer than average,” Powell said. “I can’t totally say we’re done with temperatures in the 80s.”

He added that the chance of rain over the next few weeks is slim.

Abundant fall foliage is another thing people in the foothills will probably be waiting on for a bit.

“With temperatures cooling off this weekend we may see a little burst of more color but widespread color, I think everything’s delayed by a couple of weeks,” Powell said.

