Meterologist: Expect second wave of rain on Friday; flooding brings state of emergency in McDowell County

Catawba County was not spared from Thursday’s storms but the worst impact of the downpours was felt in areas to the west.
“The way that this line is really situated, McDowell, Burke, Caldwell into Alexander (counties) probably will get more than what you guys will get,” Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Thursday afternoon. “But still definitely could get some heavier rain pockets there in Catawba, especially in the western part of the county.”
Official rain totals are not available, but Powell said radar estimates indicate between 2 and 7 inches of rain had fallen in southeastern Burke County near the Catawba County line since Sunday.
Powell said he expects to see another wave of heavy rain come into the area Friday morning and continue into Friday afternoon.
The areas most likely to be hit hard in Friday’s wave are the same as the ones hit Thursday — including Burke, McDowell, Caldwell, Alexander and western Catawba counties.
The McDowell County Commissioners declared a state of emergency Thursday. There were reports of as many as 7 inches of rain falling on parts of McDowell.
There were at least 87 calls for service related to the storms in McDowell County alone, according to The McDowell News in Marion.
The torrential downpours caused several roads around Morganton to be impassable, according to The News Herald in Morganton.
A man found that out the hard way when rain-covered College Street left his Nissan Altima stuck in water that came up to a little below his knees.
Morganton Department of Public Safety Officer K. Davis urged drivers to avoid crossing water-covered roads.
“You have no idea how deep the water is,” Davis said. “People think it’s just an inch or two and it ends up being a couple of feet like this vehicle has done. Very dangerous.”