Meteorologist: 'We dodged a bullet'
Meteorologist: ‘We dodged a bullet’

021921-hdr-news-weather-p1

A Coca-Cola delivery person's shadow reflects in the road along First Avenue NW in downtown Hickory on Thursday morning. The Hickory area got cold rain rather than forecasted ice accumulations.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Folks across the Catawba Valley woke to a wet morning on Thursday.

“The accumulations for ice didn’t come to fruition,” said Scotty Powell, meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group. “Warmer temperatures moved into the area (Wednesday) night, and we didn’t see as much precipitation either.”

Pockets of 30-degree temperatures popped up in Buffalo Shoals, Bandys, Taylorsville and surrounding areas. Powell said these areas are the ones that saw more freezing rain, but for the most part the Catawba Valley was spared a major ice event.

“The ice was in trees and more elevated areas. We were about a degree or two off, which made the difference in this forecast,” Powell said. “This winter has been tricky to forecast, but I’m thankful that we’re not seeing widespread power outages and fallen trees in our area. We dodged a bullet.”

There is another chance of precipitation Friday morning, and most areas will hover above freezing. “Some people may see freezing drizzles and possibly some sleet, but it will mostly be rain,” Powell said.

Powell added that there is a bright side to this wet, dreary week. “The weekend looks nice — not as much of a chance of precipitation and chilly temperatures,” he explained. “Temperatures will be in the 40s during the day and in the upper 20s, low 30s at night.”

The Catawba Valley will warm into the 50s and 60s next week. “It will be more pleasant with more sunshine; I think folks will be happy with that,” Powell said. “Late next week will give us an opportunity to dry out some, too.”

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. 

 

