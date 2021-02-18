Meteorologist: ‘We dodged a bullet’

Folks across the Catawba Valley woke to a wet morning on Thursday.

“The accumulations for ice didn’t come to fruition,” said Scotty Powell, meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group. “Warmer temperatures moved into the area (Wednesday) night, and we didn’t see as much precipitation either.”

Pockets of 30-degree temperatures popped up in Buffalo Shoals, Bandys, Taylorsville and surrounding areas. Powell said these areas are the ones that saw more freezing rain, but for the most part the Catawba Valley was spared a major ice event.

“The ice was in trees and more elevated areas. We were about a degree or two off, which made the difference in this forecast,” Powell said. “This winter has been tricky to forecast, but I’m thankful that we’re not seeing widespread power outages and fallen trees in our area. We dodged a bullet.”

There is another chance of precipitation Friday morning, and most areas will hover above freezing. “Some people may see freezing drizzles and possibly some sleet, but it will mostly be rain,” Powell said.