Meteorologist says Saturday will be worst storm day for Hickory area, projects heightened flood risk

Wind and rain in Collier Count, FL as Ian appraoches

As Hurricane Ian approached Florida on Wednesday morning, Carolina Weather Group Meteorologist Scotty Powell said he is projecting higher rainfall totals and an elevated flood risk for the foothills later this week into the weekend.

“It looks like that we could see enough heavy rain fall in a short amount of time on Saturday that we could see more flooding concerns than was previously thought,” Powell said.

On Tuesday, he projected rainfall totals of 3-5 inches in the foothills with potential higher totals in more western parts of the area.

By Wednesday morning, Powell was predicting 4-7 inches in places like Hickory, Lenoir and Morganton and 8-10 inches at higher elevation locations in Burke, Caldwell and McDowell counties.

While the area is set to get rain on Friday, Saturday is looking to be the day when western North Carolina feels the worst effect of the storm.

The primary impacts of the storm will involve rain, he said, but there could be wind gusts as high as 40 mph on Saturday.

Hurricane Ian had strengthened to a Category 4 as it moved toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center announced Wednesday morning.

Emergency Storm Prep

Catawba County Emergency Management has released a list of tips for staying informed and prepared for this weekend's storms. 

These tips included:

• Signing up for the Catawba County Community Alert System. This can be done by texting CATAWBA to 99411or by visiting catawbacountync.gov, clicking the "Emergency Services" link under the "County Services" tab and then registering through the "Community Alert System" link to the left of the screen.

• Preparing an emergency kit filled with water, food, medications, important documents and pet supplies. An emergency kit checklist can be found by visiting ready.gov/kit.

• Making plans in the event of evacuation, including staying with family or friends or going to a hotel.

 

