Meteorologist says Saturday will be worst storm day for Hickory area, projects heightened flood risk

As Hurricane Ian approached Florida on Wednesday morning, Carolina Weather Group Meteorologist Scotty Powell said he is projecting higher rainfall totals and an elevated flood risk for the foothills later this week into the weekend.

“It looks like that we could see enough heavy rain fall in a short amount of time on Saturday that we could see more flooding concerns than was previously thought,” Powell said.

On Tuesday, he projected rainfall totals of 3-5 inches in the foothills with potential higher totals in more western parts of the area.

By Wednesday morning, Powell was predicting 4-7 inches in places like Hickory, Lenoir and Morganton and 8-10 inches at higher elevation locations in Burke, Caldwell and McDowell counties.

While the area is set to get rain on Friday, Saturday is looking to be the day when western North Carolina feels the worst effect of the storm.

The primary impacts of the storm will involve rain, he said, but there could be wind gusts as high as 40 mph on Saturday.

Hurricane Ian had strengthened to a Category 4 as it moved toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center announced Wednesday morning.