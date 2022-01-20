Meteorologist says chance of light snow Friday; Hickory crew completes water main repair

The Hickory area could receive another round of snow on Friday, though it is expected to be much smaller than the storm the area experienced on Sunday.

“There is a chance on Friday that we could see some snow showers around,” Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Wednesday, adding: “If we do see any accumulation, it will be fairly light, maybe an inch, at most two inches. But really I’ll highlight the lower end of that. I just don’t think as of right now we’re going to have the moisture we need to see another big snowfall for our area.”

Powell said it appeared Wednesday that the central and eastern parts of the state are more likely to see higher snowfall totals later this week than the western part of the state is. The area is likely to see rain showers on Thursday that could include some snow at times, he said.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said city officials are continuing to watch the forecast.

“Crews typically do not plow unless there are at least two inches of snow accumulation on the roads,” she said. “The city will run salt and sand trucks as needed.”