Meteorologist: Prepare for heavy rains, possible flooding this week

People in the Hickory area should be aware of the potential for flooding as heavy rains are expected to move in through the middle of the week, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Monday.

Powell said some parts of the region had received 3 to 5 inches of rain over the weekend as the result of a stalled cold front.

More rain is on the way courtesy of Tropical Storm Fred, which was expected to make landfall in Florida on Monday.

With that rain, Powell said, will come a heightened chance of flooding.

“It has been dry, but with this type of rain, it’s really heavy and so some of it does soak into the ground but a lot of it just kind of runs off,” Powell said. “So when we have that much runoff with these tropical downpours it’s going to create some flooding issues.”

Tuesday is likely to be the heaviest day for rain, and Powell could not rule out more severe weather like thunderstorms or even isolated tornadoes.

Catawba and the surrounding counties have been categorized as abnormally dry by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Powell said the rain this week could help bring the area out of that low-level drought category.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

