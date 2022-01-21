Meteorologist: Prepare for arctic blast of cold air Friday into the weekend

Residents in the Catawba Valley will likely be spared another round of heavy snowfall, but the area will experience frigid temperatures on Friday into the weekend, local meteorologist Scotty Powell said Thursday.
He said the region would be hit with an arctic air mass that will likely keep temperatures from rising above 30 degrees on Friday. The conditions could also result in some wet spots on roads refreezing, Powell said.
There is a chance snow will fall but not much if any is expected to accumulate.
“For now, it looks like we’re going to be mainly untouched from the winter weather aspect, outside of a few snow showers tonight and some snow flurries tomorrow,” Powell said.
Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record
