Meteorologist: Low temperatures won’t stick around for Easter weekend

A quick cold snap is set to roll through the Catawba Valley area over the next few days.

“Friday and Saturday look to be exceptionally cold for this time of year,” said Scotty Powell, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist.

Following the rain on Wednesday, Powell said gusty winds and chilly temperatures are in store for Thursday. “A cold front moves into the area on Wednesday night, and there will be gusty winds on Thursday,” he explained. “It’s not going to warm up much on Thursday, with temperatures staying in the upper 40s.”

“After having 70-degree weather, these next few days will be a shock to the system,” Powell continued. “The National Weather Service may issue a freeze warning for Thursday night and Friday morning, so that may impact some folks’ flowers and even peach and strawberry crops.”

Temperatures will only rise to the low 50s on Friday, with another temperature dip for Friday night and Saturday morning. “The temperatures for Saturday will still be relatively low — in the 50s and 60s — but Easter Sunday looks to have warmer temperatures,” Powell said.

Easter morning temperatures across the Catawba Valley will be in the mid-to-upper 30s and will continue a slow rise throughout the day.