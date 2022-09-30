Meteorologist: Less rain expected in Hickory area as Hurricane Ian shifts to the east

Light-to-moderate rain had begun to fall Friday morning in and around Hickory, but by early afternoon all indications were that the area would see less severe impacts from Hurricane Ian than previously thought.

Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell downgraded the overall rain forecast and is now projecting between 2-4 inches for much of the area, though he noted some places could be vulnerable to flash flooding.

The forecast changed because of Ian’s landfall closer to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, farther north than previously expected.

“Once Ian reemerged back in the Atlantic, it continued to get stronger and stronger, and it actually moved a little bit farther out into the Atlantic than we were anticipating,” Powell said. “So with that makes a more northern landfall, and that just tugs all of the moisture and the heavier rain and the gustier winds off to the east.”

Powell said the worst impact of the storm in the foothills would be felt between 5 p.m. and midnight Friday.

At a 2 p.m. press briefing Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper also noted the change in the forecast.

“We were looking at this being more a western North Carolina event a little earlier. The storm has tacked a little bit to the east, so we may see more rain in the southeastern and central part of our state than expected,” Cooper said.

At the same time, Cooper and other officials warned people across the state to be prepared for hazardous weather events such as flash flooding.

Emergency management resources have been positioned throughout the state to allow for a flexible response depending on how the storm develops.

North Carolina Emergency Management Director William Ray said elements of the North Carolina National Guard have been staged in locations throughout the state, including Conover and Mooresville.

Cooper said there were more than 29,000 residents and businesses without power by early afternoon. The Duke Energy Outage map listed most of these outages in eastern and central North Carolina, as well in the Charlotte area.

There were no outages reported in the Hickory area as of 3 p.m. Friday.

Catawba County remained under a tropical storm warning Friday while all of North Carolina was under a state of emergency.

Catawba County and Hickory City schools did not operate on Friday in anticipation of heavy rains and wind. The Newton-Conover City Schools system opted for a remote learning day for students and teachers.