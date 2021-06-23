Meteorologist: Hickory is 3 inches below normal for rain

The Catawba Valley has seen dry conditions over the past month. Scotty Powell, meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group, says it is likely that the Catawba Valley will stay in this trend.

“High pressure has been transient from just off the coast to inland,” Powell explained. “When high pressure is inland it is like a dome and keeps precipitation from moving in. When the high pressure moves off the coast we get a southerly, tropical air mass over the area and helps ramp up rain chances.”

The Catawba Valley is wedged between two air masses. “The only way to get a soaking rain is either with a cold front — which isn’t that common in the summer — or a landfalling tropical system,” Powell said. “So in short, if your neighborhood isn’t lucky enough to get a pop up afternoon storm, it may be dry until we can get some tropical moisture.”

The Hickory area has picked up 18.89 inches of rain for the year. Powell said this is about 3 inches below average. “Over the past month Hickory Regional Airport has recorded 1.61 inches of rain. This is 3 inches below normal,” he continued. “Over the past three months Hickory has recorded 9.18 inches of rain. This is 3.3 inches below normal. So as the data shows, this is below normal for the area.”