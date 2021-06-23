Meteorologist: Hickory is 3 inches below normal for rain

The Catawba Valley has seen dry conditions over the past month. Scotty Powell, meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group, says it is likely that the Catawba Valley will stay in this trend.
“High pressure has been transient from just off the coast to inland,” Powell explained. “When high pressure is inland it is like a dome and keeps precipitation from moving in. When the high pressure moves off the coast we get a southerly, tropical air mass over the area and helps ramp up rain chances.”
The Catawba Valley is wedged between two air masses. “The only way to get a soaking rain is either with a cold front — which isn’t that common in the summer — or a landfalling tropical system,” Powell said. “So in short, if your neighborhood isn’t lucky enough to get a pop up afternoon storm, it may be dry until we can get some tropical moisture.”
The Hickory area has picked up 18.89 inches of rain for the year. Powell said this is about 3 inches below average. “Over the past month Hickory Regional Airport has recorded 1.61 inches of rain. This is 3 inches below normal,” he continued. “Over the past three months Hickory has recorded 9.18 inches of rain. This is 3.3 inches below normal. So as the data shows, this is below normal for the area.”
Although the area is below normal for precipitation, Powell said it hasn’t reached drought conditions. “Currently, the Catawba Valley is not in a drought. There are some northern portions of Alexander and Caldwell County who are in the D1 category, which is abnormally dry,” he explained. “Thankfully, the rain from the past few years has helped with our recent dry spell. Plus the first few months of 2021 were also wet, so that helped as well.”
Powell added that it is possible for the Catawba Valley to break out of the dry spell as hurricane season amps up. “Looking towards the next month or so, it seems like we could enter a more active storm track where temperatures may be around normal to slightly below some days. I also think our precipitation chances could increase,” he said. “We will still have those sunny hot and humid days, but I also think we could see a few more precipitation days.”
