Meteorologist: Hickory area to get 'dirty side' of Ida on Tuesday, Wednesday

The Hickory area could get several inches of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida starting late on Tuesday into Wednesday, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Monday.

Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday morning.

“We are going to be on what I call the ‘dirty side’ or the most active side of the tropical system,” Powell said. “They’ll be some breaks but overall I think you would describe Wednesday as a pretty rainy day with some gusty winds, maybe even a potential strong storm here or there.”

Powell said N.C. 16 would likely serve as a dividing line, with areas to the west more likely to get rain totals of 1.5 inches to 3 inches while locations to the east could see 1 or 2 inches.

He said he did not necessarily expect widespread flooding but more localized floods are certainly a threat.

Powell said there is some potential for dangerous weather, such as tornadoes, depending on exactly how conditions develop once the storm comes.

“The potential is there,” Powell said. “We’ll just have to see if all the ingredients get mixed together.”

Once the storm passes, the region can expect some relief from the heat and humidity.