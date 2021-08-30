Meteorologist: Hickory area to get 'dirty side' of Ida on Tuesday, Wednesday

The Hickory area could get several inches of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida starting late on Tuesday into Wednesday, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Monday.
Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday morning.
“We are going to be on what I call the ‘dirty side’ or the most active side of the tropical system,” Powell said. “They’ll be some breaks but overall I think you would describe Wednesday as a pretty rainy day with some gusty winds, maybe even a potential strong storm here or there.”
Powell said N.C. 16 would likely serve as a dividing line, with areas to the west more likely to get rain totals of 1.5 inches to 3 inches while locations to the east could see 1 or 2 inches.
He said he did not necessarily expect widespread flooding but more localized floods are certainly a threat.
Powell said there is some potential for dangerous weather, such as tornadoes, depending on exactly how conditions develop once the storm comes.
“The potential is there,” Powell said. “We’ll just have to see if all the ingredients get mixed together.”
Once the storm passes, the region can expect some relief from the heat and humidity.
Powell predicted daytime highs in the low 80s by the end of the week with nighttime temperatures in the 50s.
“I think the biggest thing that people will notice is the cutback in the humidity,” Powell said.
Want to help?
Scott Loudermelt, executive director for the Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter of the American Red Cross, said two of the 500 Red Cross volunteers assisting those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana are from western North Carolina.
The Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter does not plan to send volunteers from Catawba County until they know how the storm will impact areas that are closer to them, he said.
“We are keeping close watch,” he said.
Loudermelt said the Red Cross does still have volunteers assisting people in North Carolina who were affected by Tropical Storm Fred. “It’s been a busy few weeks, and we have more work ahead of us,” he said.
Those wanting to help people impacted by Hurricane Ida can donate at redcross.org.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.