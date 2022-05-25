Meteorologist: Hickory area slated for storms late Thursday; weather likely to be clear Friday evening

The Hickory area can expect storms late Thursday but the weather is looking like it will be clear by Friday evening, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said.

He said a cold front moving into the area Thursday afternoon or evening would produce storms that could last into Friday.

“They could be pretty strong on Thursday afternoon,” Powell said. “There’s enough dynamics in the atmosphere that we could see some damaging wind gusts, possibility of some hail and lightning.”

However, by Friday evening, when most Catawba County schools will be holding graduation ceremonies, conditions are expected to be clear.

“For graduation or anything like that on Friday night, right now it looks like it should be fairly good weather unless things kind of slow down,” Powell said. “We’ll have to watch that trend.”

The weather is expected to stay clear and warm up over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s into next week, Powell said.

Looking ahead to summer, he said the area is likely to experience hot and dry weather, with the best chance of significant rain coming from tropical systems.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

