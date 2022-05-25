 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Meteorologist: Hickory area slated for storms late Thursday; weather likely to be clear Friday evening

  • 0

The Hickory area can expect storms late Thursday but the weather is looking like it will be clear by Friday evening, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said.

He said a cold front moving into the area Thursday afternoon or evening would produce storms that could last into Friday.

“They could be pretty strong on Thursday afternoon,” Powell said. “There’s enough dynamics in the atmosphere that we could see some damaging wind gusts, possibility of some hail and lightning.”

However, by Friday evening, when most Catawba County schools will be holding graduation ceremonies, conditions are expected to be clear.

“For graduation or anything like that on Friday night, right now it looks like it should be fairly good weather unless things kind of slow down,” Powell said. “We’ll have to watch that trend.”

The weather is expected to stay clear and warm up over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s into next week, Powell said.

People are also reading…

Looking ahead to summer, he said the area is likely to experience hot and dry weather, with the best chance of significant rain coming from tropical systems.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two decades of deadly gun violence in U.S. schools

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert