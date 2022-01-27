 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meteorologist: Hickory area could see up to 2 inches of snow starting late Friday
Meteorologist: Hickory area could see up to 2 inches of snow starting late Friday

Hickory resident Elizabeth Philhower's dogs are seen here enjoying the recent snowfall. More snow for the area could be on the way this weekend, meteorologist Scotty Powell said Thursday. 

 COURTESY OF ELIZABETH PHILHOWER

The Hickory area could be in for more snow this weekend.

Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Thursday the area could receive between a dusting to two inches — with chances of potentially even more in some places.

The storm is expected to start as rain on Friday and transition to snow around the time the sun goes down, with the best window for snow occurring between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, Powell said.

He said there does not appear to be much if any risk for icy precipitation but did note that Saturday’s low temperatures will likely keep whatever snow does fall on the ground for a bit.

“Saturday, it’s going to be extremely cold and windy,” Powell said. “Our temperatures on Saturday, it’s possible they don’t get above freezing.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

