Meteorologist forecasts freezing rain for Catawba Valley

The National Weather Service announced a winter storm watch for areas in the Catawba Valley beginning Wednesday evening due to forecasted freezing rain.

Scotty Powell, meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group, said the precipitation will begin late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. “It will start right after midnight, and it could start out as sleet; you may even see a few snowflakes,” he said. “But it will turn to freezing rain.”

Folks should see elevated surfaces gather ice first, including trees, power lines and bridges. “Once we move into Thursday morning, roadways will start freezing as well,” Powell added. “We’ve been flirting with this all winter; it’s finally going to be cold enough to have an impact.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, anticipated ice accumulation totals ranged from two tenths of an inch to a half inch of ice in areas of the Catawba Valley. “Anything above a quarter of an inch of ice is concerning — this is where you’ll see downed trees and power issues,” Powell explained.

Powell said freezing rain is not a weather event to take lightly. “Now is the time to prepare,” he said. “It’s been wet this week already — when you add ice to saturated soils, you’ll see more downed trees and power lines.”