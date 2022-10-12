 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FALL FORECAST

Meteorologist: Foothills likely to reach peak fall color in mid-to-late October

Fall Downtown Tree

Some trees in Catawba County, such as this one along Second Avenue NW in downtown Hickory, have already started to show their fall colors. Carolina Weather Group Meteorologist Scotty Powell said the region will likely see peak fall color in the next few weeks. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN

Catawba County and other parts of the foothills can expect to see peak fall foliage starting next week to the end of October, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said.

Leaves have already started to change in spots in Catawba County a bit earlier than in recent years, Powell said, something he attributes to the relatively warm and dry days combined with the cool nights and mornings.

“This October, this fall season has really come in like it’s supposed to,” Powell said, adding conditions in 2022 matched historical averages more than in recent years.

The area has been mostly dry recently, with the exception of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian which passed through the area nearly two weeks ago.

With the exception of some rain on Wednesday and additional rain expected on Thursday, the pattern of dry weather should continue into next week at least, Powell said.

While he is not too concerned at the moment, he said one worry in the coming weeks involves the risk for wildfires because of lack of rain and the presence of leaves on the ground which could serve as fuel.

“If we continue in this dry spell, the increased fire danger will creep back into the area,” he said.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

