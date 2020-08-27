Meteorologist: Expect a nasty Saturday as hurricane remnants roll through

Hurricane Laura made landfall Wednesday night in Louisiana as a category four system. Over the next few days, it will make its way northeast into Arkansas, Kentucky, portions of Tennessee, and Virginia.
This path may bring foul weather to the Catawba Valley over the weekend, said Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell. “The North Carolina mountains will see more of an impact from Hurricane Laura; Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, and Alexander counties will probably see fewer impacts,” he said.
Powell said he wouldn’t be surprised if wind advisories were issued on Friday for western North Carolina. “The western part of the state will see higher wind gusts — anywhere between 50-70 miles per hour,” he added.
The Catawba Valley will experience impacts from Hurricane Laura on Saturday. “It’s going to be a day where people are probably going to want to stay inside,” Powell said. “Saturday is just going to be a day of nasty weather.”
Although not sure about the timing, Powell said the Catawba Valley should expect to see rain and winds throughout the day on Saturday. “We could pick up one to three inches of rain on Saturday,” he said. “This could happen anywhere between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.”
“One to three inches of rain doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you've had 20 inches of rain in the last month it becomes more of an issue,” Powell added. “There is so much water in the ground right now that when it rains at all, there’s nowhere for it to go.”
On top of rain, Powell added that the Catawba Valley will see sustained winds with 20-30 miles per hour speeds, and possibly a few gusts with speeds between 40-50 miles per hour.
Possible weather damage on Saturday includes isolated flooding, power outages, and downed trees and power lines. Powell said folks can prepare for Saturday’s weather by preparing for possible power outages and not driving over flooded roads.
By Saturday evening, Powell said the stormy weather will be moving out of the area. “The Catawba Valley will be cleared out by Saturday evening, and temperatures will return to mid-to-upper 80s on Sunday with chances of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon — typical summer weather,” he said.
Emily Willis is a general assignment reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.