Meteorologist: Expect a nasty Saturday as hurricane remnants roll through

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate KTRK shows mass flooding in Texas as a result of Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane Laura made landfall Wednesday night in Louisiana as a category four system. Over the next few days, it will make its way northeast into Arkansas, Kentucky, portions of Tennessee, and Virginia.

This path may bring foul weather to the Catawba Valley over the weekend, said Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell. “The North Carolina mountains will see more of an impact from Hurricane Laura; Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, and Alexander counties will probably see fewer impacts,” he said.

Powell said he wouldn’t be surprised if wind advisories were issued on Friday for western North Carolina. “The western part of the state will see higher wind gusts — anywhere between 50-70 miles per hour,” he added.

The Catawba Valley will experience impacts from Hurricane Laura on Saturday. “It’s going to be a day where people are probably going to want to stay inside,” Powell said. “Saturday is just going to be a day of nasty weather.”

Although not sure about the timing, Powell said the Catawba Valley should expect to see rain and winds throughout the day on Saturday. “We could pick up one to three inches of rain on Saturday,” he said. “This could happen anywhere between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.”