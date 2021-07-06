Meteorologist: Elsa not likely to bring much rain to Hickory region

Tropical Storm Elsa is unlikely to bring much rain to the Hickory area this week, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Tuesday.

Based on the storm track at that time, Powell said the heavier rain was expected east of the Hickory area. Rain is most likely to occur in Catawba County on Thursday morning.

Catawba and Alexander counties have a better chance of seeing rain than other areas further west. Powell estimated that parts of Catawba County could see an inch or less from the storm.

He noted Charlotte and areas east of here could see up to 2-3 inches of rain.

“We’re just kind of like on that dividing line of the haves and the have-nots and unfortunately we’re on the have-nots (side) and that’s just continuing to put us further and further behind in the rainfall department,” Powell said.

Catawba and a number of surrounding counties are currently listed as abnormally dry, but the area could enter the moderate drought category if significant rain does not come in the next few weeks.

The storm moved into the Florida Keys on Tuesday. Elsa’s maximum sustained winds stood at 60 mph early Tuesday.