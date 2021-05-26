Meteorologist: Dry weather here to stay for a while

Dry weather in the Hickory-area is likely to persist for a while with no substantial rain forecasted in the near future, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said.

Currently, the eastern part and some central parts of North Carolina are experiencing either abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions, according to the map provided by the N.C. Drought Management Advisory Council.

Powell said he expects those low-level drought conditions will creep closer to the Hickory area in the next week. He said the area has had two to three fewer inches of rain in the last month than it typically would.

While there is some chance of rain later this week and into the weekend, he said it is not likely to provide the type of relief needed to make a dent in the dry conditions.

“For those who are wanting rain, it doesn’t really look like we’re going to be getting widespread rain anytime soon which is also concerning with the … dry period that we’ve been having right now,” Powell said.

He added that Wednesday through Friday of this week are expected to be among the hottest the area has seen to date, if not the hottest. At the same time, the weather is expected to cool off somewhat over the weekend going into Memorial Day.

As far as the overall projection for summer, Powell said it is looking to be a little hotter than normal with precipitation around the average.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

