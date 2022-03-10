 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meteorologist: Brace for cold weather this weekend
Early morning mist produced the rain droplets clinging to a camellia blossom in Hickory on Thursday. Temperatures could drop into the teens Sunday morning, endangering early blooms and some plants.

Temperatures in the Hickory area will drop dramatically over the weekend, but there is little chance of snow or severe weather, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Thursday.

He said the area is likely to experience moderate to heavy rain late Friday into Saturday morning. On Saturday, the conditions will be windy — with potential gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour — as temperatures drop throughout the day.

Powell said the temperature Sunday morning could be in the upper teens to low 20s. While he could not rule out a stray snowflake here or there, he said there was no real chance of significant snow in the foothills.

“The weekend looks pretty chilly but it’s not a sustained cold,” Powell said. “It’s just going to be a really quick hitting shot of cold air before things warm back up next week.”

He said the big things to keep in mind with this weather are making sure pets are not exposed to the cold and covering up or bringing plants inside where needed.

 

