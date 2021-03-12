Messaging and direct mail for nonprofits focus

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Messaging and Direct Mail for Nonprofits” webinar on Tuesday, March 16, from 9-10:30 a.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

Nonprofit organizations must pair direct mail opportunities and best practices with a powerful message to build their organization’s capacity and stability. This webinar offers simple strategies and best practices for engaging recipients of direct mail to open doors and generate support. Mandy Pearce with local business Funding for Good will lead this session.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.