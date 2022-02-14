Mental health training sessions to be offered

HICKORY — VayaHealth will offer free training sessions at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Feb. 17.

“Depression: From Surviving to Thriving” will begin at 10 a.m. and will examine different types of depression and their causes, symptoms and treatment. “Anti-depressant Medications” will begin at 11 a.m. and will cover the different medications that can be used to treat depression.

Contact hours are available on the day of the program.

This program is free but space is limited so advance registration is encouraged. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.