Mental health sessions offered at library

HICKORY — Join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, May 19, for two training sessions.

“PTSD: Invisible Scars” will begin at 10 a.m. and will explore relevant information pertinent to traumatic events and experiences. Resiliency methods will be employed as methods to treat and heal the invisible scars.

“Crisis Prevention: Keeping Your Cool Under Pressure” will begin at 11 a.m. and will provide strategies for working with people with behavioral challenges. Focus is placed on causation and de-escalation techniques.

The programs are free, but space is limited so registration is encouraged. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.