Valentines from the heart of Hickory

The Hickory Downtown Development Association is holding its third annual Valentine’s Day event in downtown Hickory on Saturday. Attendees will receive an item from one of the 11 participating businesses. There will also be a free scavenger hunt.

Tickets are required. The cost $11.50 per person. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at hickory-downtown-development-association.ticketleap.com. There are only 50 tickets available.

Participants must bring their ticket receipt in order to receive their item. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

C

an we talk: Navigating mental health

As part of the Ridgeview Branch Library’s Heart-a-Thon program, teens and adults are invited to attend a talk about mental health in the Black community on Thursday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the library and is free of charge. The goal is to show the importance of speaking up and reaching out.

The Ridgeview branch library is at 706 1st St SW, Hickory.

Valentine’s Day murder mystery

You have been invited to celebrate a wedding reception at the Newton Performing Arts Center. A night meant to be enjoyed with food and fun quickly turns to mayhem when a guest is murdered.

Those still alive must solve the mystery.

All dinner and champagne/dessert tickets are sold out, but there are show tickets available for Friday evening.

Tickets are $24.50. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Splashy predicts the game

Join the Catawba Science Center on Saturday at 11 a.m. to see its mascot, Splashy the stingray, predict the Super Bowl winner.

The event will be livestreamed on Facebook, but those interested in Splashy’s choice are invited to come in person wearing their team’s merchandise.