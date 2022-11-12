Mental health conditions to be focus of course

HICKORY — People are invited to join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Nov. 17, for two training sessions.
“A Rainbow of Mental Health: An Introduction” Part 1 will begin at 10 a.m. with Part 2 following at 11 a.m. This is an introductory course designed to support an understanding of the most commonly diagnosed mental-health-related conditions in the aged population. This curriculum takes a person-centered approach to understanding classifications and care delivery. Continuing education hours can be provided.
The programs are free but space is limited so registration is encouraged. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.